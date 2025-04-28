Disabled person ‘trapped in’ living next to Tallaght Stadium

A resident and his disabled wife said they are tired of being “trapped in” their apartment near Tallaght stadium, or locked out of it, by traffic management during matches.

Robert and his wife, both 65 years old, moved to The Weir older persons’ apartment on the Whitestown Way last June and “are very happy” with the housing and how it is managed.

However, on St Patrick’s Bank Holiday, “they had to sit in the car for an hour,” before being able to get back home from the Tallaght bypass.

“We were going home to get my wife’s medication,” said Robert.

“We were trying to turn right on the Whitestown Way at the Maldron Hotel, but Gardai said we couldn’t access that road, that it was straight only.

“We went straight and tried to turn at the Old Bawn Road, but we couldn’t access that either.”

The couple then went all the way back to the Kiltipper Road which was the only way they could get back home to get their medications.

“It’s not like she could have walked from the bypass,” added Robert.

He said that they had difficulties on the Easter Monday’s Bank Holiday too, while Shamrock Rovers were playing Bohemians in a daytime match.

According to him, residents have similar issues “everytime there’s a match,” due to traffic and parking blocking the roads adjacent to The Weir, while they’re not given “any warning.”

The housing development is located at one end of the Sean Walsh Park, with the park’s car-parking beside the apartments being used by stadium-goers.

“It was just very badly thought out. We have to get our shopping early, plan our whole day in advance – we’re either locked in or out,” said Robert.

Speaking of plans of bringing concerts to Tallaght stadium, he said he “doesn’t know what’s going to happen.”

“The lights in that car-parking area haven’t been switched on after 10 months, I can only imagine how it’s going to be with concerts.”

With 81 one- and two-bedroom units, the Weir was completed in early 2024 and is managed by an approved housing body.

In 2021, objections to the development questioned the suitability of older persons’ housing in such proximity to a stadium.

Back then, the Council said the location was selected based on its “close proximity” to medical services in the area.