‘Hazardous conditions’ occur by the amount of dumping

Maurice GarveyApril 28, 2025 10:23 am

THE scale of dumping beside bottle bins and a clothes bank in Ballyfermot is creating “hazardous conditions” according to one local resident.

The car park beside Tesco, the public library, and the community college on Ballyfermot Road has, for months now, been left in a “disgraceful condition”, according to one resident who did not wish to be named.

