Football club denied go-ahead to site equipment containers in park
A football club in Clondalkin is left with no equipment containers as South Dublin County Council ruled they “tend to attract anti-social activities”.
After seeing all the containers and €5,000 worth of equipment set on fire by vandals in St Cuthbert’s Park in October, Clondalkin Celtic FC was hoping they could place new containers in Clondalkin Leisure Centre car park.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
