Creating space with music and dance
“This project is a powerful example of what can happen when young people are truly at the centre.” remarks Gema Pintor, of Adamstown Youth and Community Centre.
NOISE Music and Go Dance for Change are teaming up with young people aged 14–20 with a connection to Adamstown for an ambitious new project that puts youth creativity at its heart.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€25 million allocated to purchase second hand homesNews
South Dublin County Council was allocated €25 million to purchase second-hand homes for social housing, amounting for 8pc of allocations nationally.The funding...
Objections to mosque plans at industrial estate in villageLucan
PLANS for a mosque in a zoning area of Lucan that excludes ‘places of worship’ has led to several objections.The application was...
Man stopped for not wearing seatbelt found with €160k worth of drugs in car and houseLucan
A man stopped by the gardai because he was not wearing a seatbelt has been sentenced to three years in prison after...
‘Don’t Invade My Space’ says Disabled Drivers AssociationLucan
The Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI) launched its new awareness video campaign aimed at tackling the ongoing misuse of accessible parking...
AUTHORRyan Butler
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.