Creating space with music and dance

Noise Music and Go Dance for Change are teaming up with young people Photo by Pati Guimaraes

“This project is a powerful example of what can happen when young people are truly at the centre.” remarks Gema Pintor, of Adamstown Youth and Community Centre.

NOISE Music and Go Dance for Change are teaming up with young people aged 14–20 with a connection to Adamstown for an ambitious new project that puts youth creativity at its heart.