Let’s Talk About Bowel Cancer: Bowel Cancer one of the most common types of cancer in men and women

In this monthly column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Anthony O’Connor, Consultant Gastroenterologist talks about Bowel Cancer.

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the large bowel (colon and rectum).

It is one of the most common types of cancer in both men and women, affecting 2,500 people in Ireland every year with an average of 1,000 deaths.

While the exact cause of bowel cancer is not known, there are several risk factors that can increase an individual’s likelihood of developing the disease. These include:

Age: 80% of bowel cancers in Ireland occur in people over the age of 60.

Family history: Having a family history of bowel cancer or other cancers, such as breast or ovarian cancer, can increase risk.

Diet: A diet high in red and processed meat, and low in fibre, can increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Smoking: Smoking can increase the risk of bowel cancer, as well as other cancers.

Inflammatory bowel disease: Having a condition such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease can increase the risk of bowel cancer

The symptoms of bowel cancer can vary from person to person, and include blood in the stool, a change in the bowel habit such as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, tiredness and weight loss.

These symptoms are very common and when mild and isolated are unlikely to be anything to worry about, but if they persist or worsen, it is essential to see your GP who will discuss your symptoms, examine you and if necessary order diagnostic tests such as blood and stool testing, colonoscopy and biopsy or a CT scan.

A colonoscopy is a safe and simple daycase procedure that uses a flexible tube with a camera to see the inside of the colon and rectum.

Approximately 6,000 of these procedures a year are carried out in Tallaght University Hospital and we have in the last few years added two new procedure suites which have enabled us to reduce waiting lists and improve access.

However in the early stages of the disease when it is at its most curable, symptoms may not be present, which is why taking part in colorectal screening programmes is so important.

Colorectal cancer screening in Ireland was pioneered and promoted by the people of Tallaght who in a partnership between the Hospital and our local general practitioners were the participants in the national colorectal screening pilot between 2008 and 2012.

It is no exaggeration to say hundreds of lives nationwide have been saved by the generosity and engagement of the people of Tallaght whose enthusiastic participation in the pilot allowed colorectal screening to be rolled out in Ireland.

Next year, due to our now enhanced capacity, TUH will begin carrying out screening colonoscopies on behalf of the National Screening Programme bringing this vital service back home to the people of Tallaght.

When bowel cancer is diagnosed, the treatment depends on the stage and location of the cancer, as well as the individual’s overall health.

Usually surgery is often the primary treatment for bowel cancer, and may involve removing part or all of the colon or rectum but other interventions like Chemotherapy and Radiation therapy may be used before, after or in some cases instead of surgery to give patients the best possible outcomes.

While there is no sure fire way to prevent bowel cancer, there are several strategies that can reduce the risk, including taking part in screening.

You can get bowel cancer screening if you are age 59 to 70 and live in Ireland.

To register for bowel cancer screening you can freephone 1800 45 45 55, email info@bowelscreen.ie or register online at bowelscreen.

Screening involves taking a sample of your (stool using a home test which is posted to you and you send it back in a sealed envelope for testing in a laboratory.

This test looks for blood in your poo. If the amount of blood found in your poo is above the screening limit, you will be referred for a colonoscopy.

The colonoscopy looks for polyps inside your bowel which are small growths that if they are not removed might potentially turn into cancer over time.

You then repeat the stool test every two years.

It’s important to remember no screening test is 100% reliable so do not wait for your next screening test if you have any symptoms of bowel cancer, but it offers us the best protection against developing this serious disease.

Other than that, taking a healthy diet including fish oils, exercise, stop smoking and maintaining a healthy weight can also be helpful.