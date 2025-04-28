Search
Construction to commence on Killinarden Foothills 620 houses
An artist impression of the development in Killinarden

Alessia MicalizziApril 28, 2025 11:28 am

South Dublin councillors were updated on various Council-led housing developments within the county at April’s Council meeting.

The agreement for a mixed-tenure development of 620 social, affordable, and private homes in Killinarden, known as Killinarden Foothills, will be signed off this month, “allowing full construction to commence next month,” read SDCC’s report.

