Construction to commence on Killinarden Foothills 620 houses
South Dublin councillors were updated on various Council-led housing developments within the county at April’s Council meeting.
The agreement for a mixed-tenure development of 620 social, affordable, and private homes in Killinarden, known as Killinarden Foothills, will be signed off this month, “allowing full construction to commence next month,” read SDCC’s report.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€25 million allocated to purchase second hand homesNews
South Dublin County Council was allocated €25 million to purchase second-hand homes for social housing, amounting for 8pc of allocations nationally.The funding...
Tributes to much-loved ‘shepherd of the Church’News
The parish of Kilnamanagh and Castleview paid tributes to Pope Francis, “a much-loved and deeply influential shepherd of the Church,” after he...
Family shattered after tragic scrambler accidentNews
Tributes were paid to a young dad from Rossfield Drive, Tallaght, who died in an accident while riding his scrambler bike on...
Let’s Talk About Bowel Cancer: Bowel Cancer one of the most common types of cancer in men and womenNews
In this monthly column from Tallaght University Hospital, Professor Anthony O’Connor, Consultant Gastroenterologist talks about Bowel Cancer.Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.