Tree planting gives youth club members a sense of belonging
Members of the Youth Club at the tree planting

Alessia MicalizziApril 29, 2025 9:03 am

Tree planting helped the members of a youth club “finally feeling a sense of belonging,” said a mother.

On Friday, April 12, the HideOut youth club at The Park Community Centre in Ballycullen collaborated with Crann Trees Ireland and Eco Fitness to bring their space and activities to the next level.

