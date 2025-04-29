An Cosán in running for 2025 Education Awards

An Cosán Team Members using the Get Yourself Online Digital Assessment and Learning Tool

An Cosán has been named as a finalist for the “Most Innovative Digital Transformation” award at the 2025 Education Awards.

The awards, which take place on May 8 to recognise, encourage and celebrate excellence in the third level education sector on the island of Ireland.

The awards evening is a celebration for everyone in the education community and is considered “the most talked-about event in the education industry calendar”.

An Cosán, meaning “The Path” in Irish, is known for its strong focus on empowering women and families through a holistic, person-centred educational approach. Serving individuals in disadvantaged communities, An Cosán provides more than just access to learning — it creates an environment where people can grow in confidence, build meaningful skills, and transform their lives.

A key element of An Cosán’s model is its commitment to wraparound supports, which address the wider social, emotional, and practical needs of each learner.

These include personalised mentoring and guidance, as well as wellbeing supports like counselling and mindfulness to foster emotional resilience. Additionally, An Cosán provides digital skills training to ensure learners can thrive in an increasingly connected world.

The development of An Cosan’s free, innovative digital learning tools, Digital Stepping Stones (www.digitalsteppingstones.ie) and Get Yourself Online) e-learning platform, as well as a pioneering online Digital Literacy Community of Practice for community educators, are key elements of An Cosán’s digital literacy efforts.

An Cosán also sees digital access as a human right in the digital age and is committed to bridging the digital divide in Ireland. By providing comprehensive resources and supports, An Cosán aims to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the Digital Age and supports the EU’s goal of 80% of adults having basic digital skills by 2030.

Heydi Foster, CEO of An Cosán, expressed her excitement about being shortlisted for the award:

“It is wonderful that An Cosán has been shortlisted for the ‘Most Innovative Digital Transformation’ award at the 2025 Education Awards for our Digital Inclusion work.

‘This recognition also highlights the impact of our partnerships with SOLAS and Accenture, which have helped thousands improve their digital skills over the past five years.”

Mark Kelly, Policy and Communications Manager, highlighted the core objective of their Digital Inclusion efforts as empowering adult learners to acquire new digital skills, competence, and confidence.

“Being digitally literate is a critical skill for life, learning and employability.

‘An Cosán’s digital literacy initiatives are making a transformative impact in addressing Ireland’s digital divide and advancing the Adult Literacy for Life goal of 80% of adults with basic digital skills by 2030”.