The former Esso site in Tallaght village with displaced panels and damaged hoarding

Calls for the former ‘Esso Site’ in Tallaght village to be secured and redeveloped were made again at the Tallaght area meeting on Monday.

Councillor Mick Duff (IND) asked South Dublin County Council to ensure that the owners of a former filling station known locally as the ‘Esso Site’ will take care of a broken hoarding around it, which he defined “an eyesore.”