Kilcarbery is just one new development in Clondalkin

With 1,054 new homes built in 2024, Clondalkin saw the second-highest number of dwelling completions in the country, according to a CSO report.

The report published on Thursday, January 23, showed that new housing construction nationally fell by 6.7pc from 2023, with a 24pc decrease in apartments completion and a rise in “scheme dwellings completion” instead.