€4.4m of cannabis seized in South Dublin

The drugs seized by Revenue on Friday Photo by An Garda Siochanna

Four men have been arrested after over 200 kilos of cannabis was seized by Revenue on Friday.

Following searches in South Dublin and Kildare, 220kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €4.4 million was seized on Friday, November 14.

This was seized by Revenue Customs Service along with a further 10.5 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated market value of €210,000.

€10,000 in cash was also seized by An Garda Síochána in follow-up searches.

These searches took place in South Dublin and Co. Kildare as part of an intelligence led operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau(GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service

Four men, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and are being detained in Garda Stations in Dublin and Kildare under the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.