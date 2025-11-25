23 new garda recruits set to begin career in local stations

23 NEW graduates of the Garda college in Templemore are set to begin life in stations such as Clondalkin and Tallaght.

Seven new personnel will begin their careers at Clondalkin Garda station in Dublin Metropolitan Region West after graduating from Templemore on Friday.

Five new members are set to bolster the ranks in Tallaght in DMR South following the completion of their initial training down the country.

Crumlin Garda station is another location in the same region as Tallaght set to benefit from the recent crop of graduates, with four set to start probation there.

Lucan Garda station is set to have three probationers walk through its doors, while Ronanstown and Ballyfermot Garda stations will take on two new members each.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly welcomed the new members of An Garda Siochána at the attestation ceremony in Templemore.

The Garda Commissioner stated: “Today is a proud day. A day to celebrate with your family and loved ones. A day to take stock of all it has taken to get you to this point.

“Today marks the start of your new career in An Garda Síochána.”

The 23 new members joining An Garda Siochána in these areas make up over a quarter of the additional numbers being provided to the entire DMR from Templemore’s graduating class.

194 members moved on from their training at the ceremony on Friday and will be stationed across the country. 87 members will be posted across the subdivisions in the DMR, with 47 set to be stationed in the to the Southern Region, 39 in the Eastern Region and 21 in the North Western Region.

A Garda probationer is a member of An Garda Síochána upon attestation, under a permanent contract and paid salary. Three reserve gardaí will also join the stations in Tallaght and Clondalkin, with two set to join the former’s ranks.

The number of graduates is the most since 2019, with more recruits set to begin the cycle that those exiting the college had completed.

365 Garda recruits are currently working their way through the training programme at the Garda College, with over 220 added to the numbers this week.

Commissioner Kelly concluded: “It is a privilege and an honour to serve the public as a Garda, and I want to thank you all for choosing a career in An Garda Síochána.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.