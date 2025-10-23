24 people arrested following second night of disturbances in Citywest

24 individuals have been arrested following a second night of disturbances at the Citywest Accommodation Centre on Wednesday evening.

Three gardai were injured and two were taken to the hospital for medical treatment during the incident.

17 adults have been charged with public order offences and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Additionally, five male juveniles arrested in the course of the incident have been released and will be dealt with under the Youth Diversion Programme.

Two other adult males arrested were released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During last night’s operation, 15 scooters and e-bikes were seized while fireworks and missiles were thrown at gardai during the protests.

A policing and security operation remains in place at Citywest.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.