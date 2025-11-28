Search
30 years of providing support for mental health wellbeing
Team at Threshold Training

November 28, 2025

A Tallaght-based charity that offers programmes and workshops for better mental health has celebrated 30 years of operation.

Threshold Training Network, based on Main Street Tallaght, celebrated 30 years of providing support for mental health wellbeing and work in the community of Tallaght and south Dublin.

