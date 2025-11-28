30 years of providing support for mental health wellbeing
A Tallaght-based charity that offers programmes and workshops for better mental health has celebrated 30 years of operation.
Threshold Training Network, based on Main Street Tallaght, celebrated 30 years of providing support for mental health wellbeing and work in the community of Tallaght and south Dublin.
AUTHOREllen Gough
