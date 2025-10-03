Search
3,000 homes without power as Storm Amy hits South Dublin

Ellen GoughOctober 3, 2025 2:07 pm

Over 3,000 residents in Clondalkin have been left without power as Storm Amy continues to rage across the country.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Dublin and the rest of Ireland noon to midnight this Friday, October 3, as the first major storm of the season brings strong to near gale force and gusty south-westerly winds.

The extreme weather has resulted in a power outage near Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin that has left 3,097 customers without power, according to ESB Network’s Power Check website.

“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” the website said.

South Dublin County Council have issued a warning to the public of the “potential for difficult travelling conditions, debris, loose objects becoming displaced and the chance of some fallen trees is possible”.

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front, to be wary of objects being blown out onto the road and to watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Reports indicate that traffic has already built up in areas like Clondalkin due to the adverse conditions.

“Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds,” the warning from the council said.

“Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.”

A status orange wind warning is in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, plus a status yellow rain warning for Galway, Kerry.

All warnings from Met Éireann are in place until midnight this Friday night.

