6.460 homes affected by power outages

Echo StaffMarch 9, 2026 10:36 am

Power outages in Clondalkin and Tallaght across the weekend affected almost 6,500 ESB customers across the South Dublin region.

Approximately 6,460 homes in Clondalkin, Tallaght and other parts of the county were affected by two separate power outages over the weekend, with one occurring on Saturday morning and the other on Sunday evening.

