613 households register as homeless in county last year

The local authority are proactively working to address the issues

Over 600 households were registered as homeless across south Dublin during 2025.

According to figures shared by the council, 613 households were registered as homeless with them between January 1 and November 30, 2025.

It’s an increase of 115 households from January to December 2024, when 498 households were registered as homeless with South Dublin County Council.

The council’s senior executive officer for Housing Operations Management, Amanda Mills, shared the figures at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, December 15, in response to a query from Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S).

Cllr Spear had asked for a report on “the number of people registered as homeless in Tallaght over the last five years,” including figures for single adults, families, and children.

280 families were registered as homeless for 2025 as of November, as well as 244 single males, 78 single females and 11 couples.

The highest number of households registered as homeless in south Dublin over the last five years was 698 households in 2023.

“As of November 30, 2025, 192 homes were allocated to homeless households exiting emergency accommodation, providing permanent housing for 107 families, 77 single persons, and 7 couples (240 adults and 268 children),” the reply from Ms Mills read.

“The council continues to work proactively to address the ongoing challenges for households in need of accommodation by increasing new housing supply through partnerships with approved housing bodies, ongoing choice based letting and other allocation options, turning around vacant council properties for re-letting and supporting HAP tenancies,” it continued.

Cllr Kay Keane (PBP-S) also asked for an “update on the number of extra beds SDCC have in place under the cold weather strategy plan 2025/2026”.

Homelessness services in south Dublin and areas covered by other Dublin local authorities are provided under a “shared service approach” by Dublin City Council’s Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE).

DHRE coordinates the response to homelessness on behalf of the four Dublin Local Authorities “in the event of cold weather or any emergency event in Dublin”, according to Ms Mill’s reply to Cllr Keane.

“Capacity for singles and couples beds have increased and these beds will be available on a phased basis throughout the winter months,” the reply read, adding that the total additional capacity is 250 permanent beds and 76 extreme weather beds.s

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme