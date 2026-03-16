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92% believe area overdeveloped and object to rezoning proposals
96% are opposed to plans to rezone the former Citywest Golf Course

92% believe area overdeveloped and object to rezoning proposals

Ellen GoughMarch 16, 2026 9:57 am

A survey of residents in Saggart and surrounding areas has found that over 90% believe the area is overdeveloped and object to rezoning plans for Citywest.

Saggart Village Residents Association carried out a “local community survey” of 786 residents in Saggart, Citywest and Rathcoole in January 2026.

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