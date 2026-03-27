92 Transition Year students and staff take part in 52km Gaisce hike

Students and staff from St Joseph’s during the hike

Over 100 students and staff at St Joseph’s College in Lucan hiked over 50 kilometres in the Wicklow Mountains National Park as part of this year’s Gaisce hike.

92 Transition Year students and 13 Fifth Year students from St Joseph’s College on the Lucan Road took part in a 52km hike along with several members of the school’s faculty as part of their work towards Gaisce awards.

The Gaisce Award or President’s Award is Ireland’s national youth award and is described as a personal development programme for young people aged 14-25.

The programme has three progressive Award Levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards – and is commonly delivered in secondary schools across the country as well as third-level institutions.

For each award level, participants must undertake Challenge Area activities that fulfil Personal Skill, Community Involvement, Physical Recreation and Adventure Journey requirements.

Those who took part in the school’s Gaisce hike were subjected to all types of weather throughout the few days.

There were downpours on the Thursday and a mix of snow and sun on Friday before the harsher conditions cleared up on their final day.

The school noted that all participants were well kitted out with rain gear, snacks and had a determination to get through the gruelling task.

First years in St Joseph’s College also raised €850 for Concern Worldwide through completing chores around their home.

The ‘Chores for Change’ initiative saw students clean up their homes in return for pocket money which was then placed into a pot for the charity.

A charity walk was also held to aid the fundraiser and saw the students chart a course around Lucan.

The school noted: “Each step they took and each chore completed represented a commitment to supporting families facing crises and hunger in developing nations.”