‘A proper sign’ should be installed to warn of Camac overflow

The path at the Community Centre pitches in Clondalkin flooded due to the Camac River overflow mechanism

Signs may be installed near the River Camac in Corkagh Park to avoid any more confusion about how the overflow mechanism works after the recent storm.

During heavy rain, the pathway at Clondalkin Commons is liable to flooding and this is part of the overflow mechanism in place to avoid flooding into other nearby areas like housing estates.

The footpath at the Commons was flooded by the Camac during Storm Chandra earlier this month and the overflow ran into a nearby ditch – a redirection of water known to the local council – and an alternative footpath is available during flooding events.

The proposed signage was set to be brought in five years ago after a motion was agreed to do so but this was not delivered.

Councillor Eoin Ó Broin called on the local authority to install installation signs in Clondalkin Park to ensure that the general public is correctly informed of the overflow mechanism and why the footpath and nearby pitches have flooded recently.

Cllr Ó Broin said: “Would you at least consider an information sign with a map or a simple diagram showing where the overflows are supposed to go to get back into the Camac?…

“…It really needs an information sign and also saying where the alternative way to cross is.”

South Dublin County Council also stated that they will not build a new bridge over the footpath that is often flooded in times of heavy rain.

Councillor William Carey had called for the construction of a new bridge in Corkagh Park to provide an alternative path at the same route but the local authority do not see a reason for it, given the alternate walkway that exists nearby.

The alternative path has a bridge over the Camac that ensures that the park is fully accessible when the overflow mechanism is in effect.

Councillors noted that clarity on the mechanism is important as they often receive queries from residents in areas near the Camac overflows asking what the council will do with the flooded locations, without knowing that they are part of a mechanism to avoid worse flooding.

Councillor Francis Timmons said that people commonly react to the pitches flooding up in Cherrywood Avenue as they are not properly informed as to why they have flooded.

Cllr Timmons called for the council to provide these signs as a way to better inform the Clondalkin residents of the flood system and stressed that it should be more than just a “corri board sign.”

He stated: “It would be good for loads of different reasons, it would be great for the council to let people know if there was a way of doing that in some type of sign – a proper sign.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.