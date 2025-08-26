Abbie Finn on joining the Civic Panto family

“WHEN I heard there was going to be a panto in the theatre that I do annual shows in each and every year, I was so excited and really wanted to try to be a part of it.”

Abbie Finn shares her thoughts about joining the Civic Panto family for the first time back in 2018.

On Sunday August 10, the Civic threw open their doors for junior and senior chorus panto auditions for this year’s production, ‘Tickles, Beauty and The Beast’.

Rehearsals will kick off during the October mid-term.

The show will be produced and directed by Rob Murphy (‘Buffy’ @ Panto.ie/Civic Theatre Summer Camp).

A Tale As Old As Time will be brought to Tallaght by the same team behind the Civic’s productions of ‘Tickles and the Beanstalk’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Abbie remarks that ‘Beauty & the Beast’ would “definitely” be one of her favourite Fairy tales, and she is “so excited” to see what the production team has in store for this years Panto.

She cites nerves as positive when preparing for a show, as it demonstrates how much someone cares about the performance.

She manages her nerves by inhaling deeply and recalling the reasons she likes performing.

When it comes to auditions, she usually assists the choreographer in choosing a routine and making sure she knows the routine well enough for the day of auditions to suit each age group.

When in the audition room, she helps any person who may be struggling with the routine or even a simple step and makes sure they are putting their best foot forward for their audition.

The team wants everyone relaxed and comfortable when in the audition room.

Abbie regards last year’s panto ‘Tickles and the Beanstalk’ as one of her favourites she has worked on so far; “It was just phenomenal, and I’m sure anyone that went to see it, or was apart of it could agree with me.”

Abbie concludes by stating she would “honestly tell anyone that even has a thought about going to try out at the auditions, to just go for it.”

The team want to see all the talent that’s out there and see if they could be a part of the Civic Panto’s family.

Always a sell-out smash hit, be sure to sign up if interested!