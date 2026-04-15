AbbVie receive ‘The Green Lifesciences Award’

Global biopharmaceutical leader, AbbVie, which has offices in Citywest amd employs approximately 2,900 people across six locations in Ireland, has been presented with the ‘The Green Lifesciences Award’ at the recent 2026 Green Awards.

The award reflects the dedication of AbbVie’s teams in Dublin to environmental sustainability, in reducing energy use, emissions, water and waste, and embracing renewable energy.

Pictured accepting the award from category sponsor, Gary Connor of Veolia (second left), are members of AbbVie’s Team Evergreen, (L-R) Peter Moran, Kedar Apte, Jodie Fox, and Paul Lundy