AbbVie recognised with two Pharma Industry Awards
Mary Moran, AbbVie, Matt Moran, Pharma Industry Awards 2025, Yvonne Rochford, AbbVie, and Susan O'Hehir, AbbVie

Echo StaffDecember 18, 2025 11:01 am

Global biopharmaceutical company, AbbVie which has a facility in Citywest was recently honoured in two major categories at the Pharma Industry Awards Ireland 2025, reports Aine McEnroe.

Winning Pharma Company of the Year and Biopharma Company of the Year, AbbVie Ireland’s Mary Moran, Yvonne Rochford, and Susan O’Hehir accepted the award.

Dana Kendall, AbbVie General Manager on the awards, “These recognitions reflect our team’s dedication and commitment to advancing healthcare, scientific leadership, and workforce excellence.”

“We are proud to contribute to Ireland’s life sciences sector and grateful to our patients, employees, partners, and the pharma community for their continued inspiration.”

The awards were presented at a gala ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

The awards celebrate and recognise the combined effort of all six AbbVie sites in Ireland in bringing life-changing treatments to patients.

AbbVie’s commercial offices play a central role in the distribution, and regulatory oversight of licensed medicines across a range of areas such as immunology, oncology, neurology, and eye care.

