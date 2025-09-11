Abby and Hannah in running for All-Stars

ALL-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin lead the way on the list of nominations for coveted 2025 TG4 All-Star Awards.

The Dubs won the Brendan Martin Cup at Croke Park on Sunday August 3rd, and have 12 nominees in the 45-player long list.

The next most prevalent side are the other finalists Meath who have 10 players nominated for an All Star. League Division 1 Champions Kerry are next with seven, Galway on six, Waterford on three, two for Armagh and Cork and Kildare, Mayo and Tipperary all earning a single nomination apiece.

Lucan Sarsfields Abbey Shiels excellent performances in between the sticks earned her a nomination.

She will be competing with Meath keeper Robyn Murrary and Kerry shotstopper Mary Ellen Bolger for an All Star.

Clondalkin native and current Na Fianna player Hannah Tyrell also receiving a nomination following a hugely impressive campaign where she finished as winner of the ZuCar Golden Boot award as top scorer in the TG4 All-Ireland Championships

Dublin captured a seventh TG4 All-Ireland Senior title, and their second in three seasons, with victory over Meath at Croke Park in the 2025 decider.

On the 2025 TG4 All-Star team, one goalkeeper will be chosen from the shortlist of three, with three players selected from each of the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines, along with two midfielders from the six nominated.

The 2025 TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 15th.

The 2025 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award winners will also be revealed on the night, while the 2025 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.