There has been widespread anger and dismay after a sports pitch in Kingswood was damaged by vandals.

The pitch, situated in Ballymount Park, was badly damaged and torn up by a vehicle or multiple vehicles being driven around on it sometime on Thursday, October 10.

It’s understood the vehicles were able to gain access to the pitch via the Newlands Cross Cemetery gates of the park.

In a statement, Kingswood Heights Residents Association called the damage an unacceptable “act of mindless vandalism against our community”.

“It is with immense disappointment and outrage that we again have to report utter destruction of one of our local playing pitches, Pitch 93 in Ballymount Park, rendering teams without a home pitch now,” they said.

“We are at a loss as to why anyone would inflict such damage on the community. These actions have been reported to South Dublin County Council and the security company responsible for securing Newlands Cross Cemetery gates.

“We are actively engaging with our councillors and South Dublin County Council to ensure the swift repair and restoration of Pitch 93 for our locals,” they added.

Belgard Athletic FC also condemned the damage, calling it a “careless five minutes of so called ‘fun’” that has left “four teams now scrambling to find an alternative home pitch”.

Tallaght Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) added his condemnation and has called for information on the individuals responsible to be reported to Gardaí.

He said he had already been engaging with the council’s Public Realm department regarding the repair of the pitch, and they were working to get it back in working order “as quickly as they can”.

“At this time of year with the moisture in the ground, there is a bounce back, it recovers fairly quickly, but it’s hard work,” he said.

“My worry is that while the ground may come back, the vandals who carried this out will come back.

“How the committee members and how the clubs keep going when they’re faced with this type of deliberate destruction is beyond me, and I condemn it utterly.”

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme