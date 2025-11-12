Search
Affordability scheme at Seven Mills set to see 332 apartments delivered by housing body

Maurice GarveyNovember 12, 2025 10:23 am

AN AFFORDABILITY scheme at Seven Mills is set to see 332 apartments delivered by the State’s Housing Agency, who has entered into a contract with Cairn Homes.

Plans are to provide 332 one and two-bed apartments for sale to owner-occupiers for €225,000 and €350,000, respectively, at the Clonburris site.

