Affordability scheme at Seven Mills set to see 332 apartments delivered by housing body
AN AFFORDABILITY scheme at Seven Mills is set to see 332 apartments delivered by the State’s Housing Agency, who has entered into a contract with Cairn Homes.
Plans are to provide 332 one and two-bed apartments for sale to owner-occupiers for €225,000 and €350,000, respectively, at the Clonburris site.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
