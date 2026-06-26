Áine picks up National Enterprise Award

Lucan native Áine Kennedy and The Smooth Company were recently recognised at the 26th Annual National Enterprise Awards, taking home the Best Export Award for the company’s international growth, reports Taylor O’Shea.

“The National Enterprise Awards are the highlight of the small business and enterprise calendar, with a growing diversity of businesses and an increasingly high standard among the companies progressing through the process year on year,” said Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

Áine Kennedy, founder of The Smooth Company, was supported by Local Enterprise Office South Dublin and was a winner at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The Smooth Company took home the Best Export Award, highlighting global growth as one of Ireland’s leading export success stories. The Smooth Company produces a range of haircare products designed to simplify everyday routines. The Smooth Stick, is a product that has driven international success, expanding the brand to over 90 countries worldwide.

“The Smooth Company represents the very best of Irish enterprise and their achievement in exporting to over 90 countries highlights a business that is both innovative and globally ambitious. This Best Export Award is a well deserved recognition of their commercial success and their role in showcasing Irish excellence worldwide,” said Peter Connolly, Head of Enterprise.

The overall winner at the awards was Sugar Plum Sweetery, a sweet and chocolate store set up by Denise Buckley and David Quirke.

Many other companies won awards across a multitude of different categories including: I/O Agri winning the Innovation Award; RYSE Chocolate winning Best Start Up Award; Accelerating Change Together (ACT) winning the Green Award; Photo Experience winning the Digital Award; and Therese Murphy from Equi-Ed winning the Female Entrepreneur Award.

Winning, recipients shared a €80,000 investment fund to support the continued growth of their business.