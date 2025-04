Short-term let platform Airbnb said they “are not the cause of long-standing housing challenges” in response to the number of listings in Tallaght equalling long-term rental options.

As reported last week in The Echo, a scan of the Airbnb website showed that there were 31 “entire properties” offered to tourists in the Tallaght area as of March 19, with prices ranging between €110 and €330 per night.