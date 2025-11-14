Al Porter’s show raises €3k for charity

Al Porter with Archie's family - Margaret Ennis, Una Ennis, Joe Ennis and Warren Guerrine at Vicar Street at the weekend

Tallaght comedian Al Porter packed out Vicar Street in two sold-out shows at the weekend that raised three grand for charity.

Al Porter raised €1,700 for local kid Archie Ennis through his show on Friday evening – Archie is an eight-year-old with a rare and life-limiting condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Archie’s family are currently planning on him receiving gene therapy in Los Angeles due to a lack of treatment available in the Republic of Ireland – the Stateside treatment is set to cost them €3.2 million.

The comedian also raised €1,300 for Relay for Life South County Dublin as a result of his show on Saturday night, with volunteers selling keyrings, teddy bears and other merchandise.

The volunteer team also hosted a raffle with a chance to win a ticket to see Porter play at the Olympia Theatre this Christmas.

Al told The Echo about his moves to raise money for charity ahead of his Vicar Street performances: “It had been suggested to me before by other comedians to sell a bit of merchandise or raffle off tickets and make a few extra quid for yourself.

“That’s what most comedians do, they sell t-shirts or teddies or whatever.

I decided that’s a good idea and I’ll do that but for charities. It’s a stab in the dark but, judging by the amount of gigs we have, we must be at about €15,000 raised for charity already.”

Porter’s performances at the famed venue on Thomas Street were part of his nationwide tour ‘Algorithm’ and featured supporting performances from Dame Stuffy and Eddy Malarkey.

The ‘Algorithm’ tour has been going on since August and continues across Ireland through the New Year before wrapping up in Offaly on Thursday, February 26, 2026.