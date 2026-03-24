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Alexis continues to recover from serious injuries in hospital
Alexis Campion was seriously injured at the house in Oak Downs in Clondalkin last November

Alexis continues to recover from serious injuries in hospital

Echo StaffMarch 24, 2026 8:15 pm

Alexis Campion who was seriously injured outside a house in Oak Downs in Clondalkin continues to recover from her injuries in hospital.

As part of their investigation into the serious incident last November of Alexis, who is aged in her 40s, Gardai today searched a total of 19 properties in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas.

Three males, (two aged in their 30s and an adult teenager) were arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder still remain detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda Stations in Dublin.

Gardaí seized a number of items during the operation including drugs worth an estimated €2,000.

The seized drugs include zopiclone tablets, cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine.

In addition, Gardaí seized two e-scooters and 13 electronic devices of evidential value.

In a statement this evening gardai said: “Gardaí continue to investigate a Serious Assault of a woman (aged in her 40s) at a house in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

“The injured woman, Alexis Campion continues to recover from her injuries in hospital. An Garda Síochána through a Family Liaison Officer continue to keep Alexis Campion and her family updated on the ongoing investigation.

“The three males (two aged in their 30s and an adult teenager)arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder remain detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda Stations in Dublin.”

Gardai continues to appeal to any persons who were in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin on Tuesday, November 25 2025 between 9.30am and 10.20am and/ or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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