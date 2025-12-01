ALMOST a third of adults have shared misinformation online before realising it was false with the majority of adults in Ireland believing that it is now a serious problem facing modern society.

According to research by Citywest broadband and telecoms provider Pure Telecom, almost half of respondents in Ireland admit that misinformation has influenced their opinions or beliefs in the past.

The nationally representative survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Pure Telecom, also found that two-thirds report seeing information online that they initially believed to be true, only to later realise that they had been misled.

In total, A similar proportion (65%) have observed misinformation being spread online by people they know.

The research also identifies AI as a contributing challenge in the era of misinformation.

The proliferation of misinformation online has led more than a third of adults to report that they don’t trust mainstream online news sources to provide accurate information. The research found that one in 10 now turn to alternative news websites.

The most popular way adults in Ireland prefer to receive their news is on TV (46%). This is followed by social media (45%) and radio (35%). Most (79%) said Irish media is a top source for their news media, while 38% cited UK media and 34% cited US media.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said: “While the majority of adults believe they can quickly identify misinformation, over-confidence could prove to be a person’s greatest weakness. As misinformation becomes a defining challenge of our connected age, we must all apply a healthy degree of scepticism to what we see online to ensure we continue to reap the benefits of the online world.

“The internet remains an incredible force for good, connecting communities, enabling learning, and driving innovation. As a provider that keeps people connected, Pure Telecom is passionate about bringing the value of the online world to people, households and businesses across Ireland.”