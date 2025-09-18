An Cosán Golf Classic raises over €19,000 for educational programmes

An CosÁn held a successful 27th annual Golf Classic, on Friday at the prestigious Powerscourt Golf Club.

The event brought together almost 100 supporters, who raised over €19,000 in vital funds for An Cosán’s transformative educational programmes.

The day was a vibrant display of community and sporting spirit, culminating in a powerful moment where Rachel Keegan, one of An Cosán’s inspiring learners, shared her personal journey.

Her story deeply resonated with the supporters in attendance, underscoring the profound impact of accessing adult education and support through An Cosán.

Sharing her story of empowerment through adult education at Powerscourt Golf Club, Rachel Keegan shared that it was because of the vital supports that An Cosán provides that she could ‘finally step forward’ and achieve dreams she once thought impossible.

“I kept saying to myself ‘when my youngest gets into primary school, I’ll go back to education.

‘I’ll do something for myself’. But as time went on, and I had more kids, I had to work to bring in money. I was only qualified for low-paying jobs, and honestly, there wasn’t enough time or energy left.

‘So, I filed my dream of going back to education under “maybe someday”.

Rachel explained her return to learning journey with An Cosán saying:

“I did ‘Technology for the Terrified’ and then I did’ Return to Learning’ and ‘Discover Your Path’. That was when ‘Workability’ came up and I said ‘that’s what I want’.

‘It was actually on my mood board. I applied for it, and I did it. And you know what I found? It’s not that hard. It’s just scary because you don’t know what to expect. It was the lack of confidence holding me back all those years, not my ability.

“When I did go back, the support I received at An Cosán was incredible.

‘Anytime I needed help catching up, there was always someone there – offering study sessions, or extra one-to-one support.

‘The extra coaching sessions I received during my course and last module were invaluable to me, especially after some challenging life events. It was because of the vital supports that An Cosán provides that I could finally step forward.”

Rachel concluded by thanking the supporters for their generosity, saying: “It was because of the vital supports that An Cosán provides, made possible by your generosity, that I could finally step forward.

‘These are the real-life impacts of your support. You’re not just funding courses; you’re funding second chances.

‘Your continued commitment truly empowers more people to overcome their fears, discover their unique strengths, and achieve dreams they once thought impossible.”

The funds raised from the annual Golf Classic help support An Cosán’s mission to provide pathways to learning, leadership, and enterprise for those most marginalised in society.

With a primary focus on women and children, An Cosán actively works to break cycles of intergenerational poverty by fostering a deep commitment to equality, inclusivity, diversity, and respect.

Anne Genockey, Deputy CEO of An Cosán, also expressed her gratitude to the event’s supporters as well as her admiration for learner Rachel Keegan’s courage in sharing her story.

“So many women face barriers to education and Rachel’s journey shows the incredible power of walking the path of community education.

‘Her courage and determination really shows what An Cosán aims to achieve with those we support.

“With bold hearts, our learners are not only changing their own lives, but they are also becoming leaders who can change our society. Her words show the world of possibility we want every individual and family to have access to.”

An Cosán extends its thanks to all Golf Classic participants, event sponsors DRES, and the staff at Powerscourt Golf Club for their invaluable contribution to making the event such a success.

Their support helps An Cosán to continue breaking down barriers, ensuring individuals in their communities can access education and achieve their full potential.