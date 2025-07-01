An extraordinary collection of homemade quilts, tapestries and wall hangings are on display this month in Ballyfermot Library

Ray Moore and his collection of quilts, tapestries and handbags

“One day I made a critical comment and was promptly invited to do it myself.” laughs Ray Moore of Palmerstown.

The 84-year-old is exhibiting his extraordinary collection of homemade quilts, wall hangings, tapestries, handbags, and embroidery in Ballyfermot Library for the month of July.

Ray, a retired glass chemist, made the pieces over the last 14 years at home, specialising in an ancient Japanese stitching technique known as Sashiko and machine sewing known as free quilting.

In the early years of the millennium, his wife Breda and daughter Karen joined the Irish Patchwork Society.

Ray continues, “I was asked to find a sewing machine for them that was suitable for quilting.”

After a “critical comment” he made one day, he was promptly invited to do it himself, and, at the age of 70, “I threaded a needle, and my journey began.”

In time he joined the Patchwork Society himself for a few years and produced various items, machine-stitched and appliquéd, which were auctioned for charity.

He also became interested in an ancient Japanese technique called Sashiko and the symbols and rules of Japanese stitching.

He also specialises in “free quilting” where the direction and length of stitches are dictated by hand movements only.

He also pays particular attention to the design and look of the back of each piece.

The exhibition is now open in the Ballyfermot Library – be sure to check it out!