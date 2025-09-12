Anna is unveiled as new host on BBC’s Masterchef
Tallaght chef and TV personality Anna Haugh has been unveiled as one of the new hosts for BBC’s MasterChef.
The Dublin chef joins food critic and author Grace Dent as co-hosts of the hit cooking show, after former presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode were removed from the series.
AUTHOREllen Gough
