Anna is unveiled as new host on BBC’s Masterchef
Anna Haugh at the opening of the Priory Market in Tallaght village in July

Ellen GoughSeptember 12, 2025 3:26 pm

Tallaght chef and TV personality Anna Haugh has been unveiled as one of the new hosts for BBC’s MasterChef.

The Dublin chef joins food critic and author Grace Dent as co-hosts of the hit cooking show, after former presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode were removed from the series.

