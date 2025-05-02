Apartment plans at old ABB site are refused

A PLANNING application submitted in 2022 for over 300 apartments at the former ABB site in Tallaght has been rejected by An Board Pleanála who cited the proposed height and unit mix as contrary to proper planning and sustainable development for the area.

The former ABB site on Belgard Road is currently being examined as potential accommodation for ‘international protection applicants’ following separate plans lodged last year by Cuspview Ltd, on behalf of the Department of Children.