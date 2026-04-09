Appeal lodged against 171 residential units at Cypress Grove House

An artist impression of the plans at Cypress Grove House in Templeogue

AN APPEAL has been lodged against plans for 171 residential units on lands at Cypress Grove House in Templeogue.

Applicant Templegrove Developments Limited has applied for a Large-Scale Residential Development, at this site which includes Cypress Grove House which is a Protected Structure.

Among the parties who have lodged an appeal are Stephanie O’Keefe, Templegrove Developments Limited, Andrew Doyle and the Residents of Cypress Grove North.

The proposed development comprises 171 residential units in a mix of houses and apartment buildings ranging in height from three to five storeys overall including 24 three-storey four-bedroom houses; 147 apartment units accommodated across seven blocks.

Block A is ranging in height from three to four storeys accommodating eight apartment units made up of five one-bed and three. two-bed with balconies / terraces.

A childcare facility is also provided at ground floor level of Block A.

Block B ranges in height from three to five storeys accommodating 46 apartment units made up of seven one-bed and 39 two-bed with balconies / terraces.

32 apartment units make up Block C ranging in height from 3-5 storeys made up of 15 one -bed and 17 two-bed with balconies and terraces.

Block D ranging in height from four-five storeys accommodating 23 apartment units made up of nine one-bed and 14 two-bed with balconies / terraces.

18 apartment units makes up Block E ranging in height from four-five storeys accommodating seven one-bed and 11 two-bed with balconies and terraces.

Block F ranges in height from four-five storeys accommodating 15 apartment units made up of eight one-bed and seven-two-bed with balconies and terraces.

The existing Cypress Grove House, a Protected Structure, is a three storey building and it is proposed to be repaired (externally and internally), conserved and refurbished, involving limited removal of internal walls that allows for adjustments to the internal layout, to provide five apartment units (four one-bed and one four-bed). Included is the provision of 105 surface car parking spaces inclusive of visitor and EV parking, with one drop off space to serve the creche and the provision of 354 bicycle parking spaces, inclusive of 12 covered bicycle parking spaces to serve the creche (staff and visitors).