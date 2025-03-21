Search
Appeal lodged against primary health care plans in Saggart
An artist impression of the Primary Health Care Centre in Saggart

Maurice GarveyMarch 21, 2025 9:57 am

AN APPEAL has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over plans for a new primary care centre in Saggart.

In February, members at South Dublin County Council approved proposals by MLPCC Development Company for a new primary care centre in Saggart under a material contravention.

