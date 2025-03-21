Appeal lodged against primary health care plans in Saggart
AN APPEAL has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over plans for a new primary care centre in Saggart.
In February, members at South Dublin County Council approved proposals by MLPCC Development Company for a new primary care centre in Saggart under a material contravention.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
