Appeals are lodged against plans for old Chadwicks site

An artist impression of the plans at the former Chadwicks site in Walkinstown

Appeals have been lodged against a major mixed-use residential and commercial development at the former Chadwicks site in Walkinstown that would mean a “dramatic change to the use” of the site.

South Dublin County Council granted planning permission in December for a large-scale residential development (LRD) of 588 residential apartments (291 one-beds, 238 two-beds and 59 three-beds), a childcare facility and six commercial/retail units in four blocks ranging in height from 5 to 12 storeys.

The plans from Steeplefield Limited include the demolition of the former Chadwicks Builders Merchant development in Greenhills Industrial Estate.

However other businesses within the Greenhills estate have now lodged appeals with An Coimisiún Pleanála over the decision to locate such a significant residential development within such an industrial area.

An appeal lodged on behalf of KeyWaste Greenview Waste Facility, Greenhills Road, noted that the proposed “siting of a new residential block adjacent to a busy 24-hour waste facility could generate undue concerns regarding amenity impacts, potentially undermining the effective and uninterrupted operation of the facility”.

“The proposal would give rise to a significant risk of land-use conflict, with the potential to undermine the continued and lawful operation and commercial viability of the facility, which operates in accordance with its environmental permissions,” their appeal read.

They asked An Coimisiún Pleanála to reconsider the “appropriateness” of the LRD, and whether it “would prejudice the ongoing operation of the existing waste facility”.

An appeal was also lodged by Ravensburg Unlimited Company who own a site to the west of the development used as a “mobile concrete pump hire depot”.

They expressed concern that the LRD proposal “fails to achieve a reasonable level of integration between the appeal site and the Ravensburg site”.

“The proposed development by Steeplefield, given the proposed adjacent apartment buildings, will make it very difficult or impossible for Ravensburg’s subsidiary company Concrete Pumping Ltd which operates a mobile concrete pump hire business from this premises to continue to operate as it has truck movements very early in the morning (e.g. 3am) and into late in the evenings with loading and unloading of equipment at those early and late times,” the appeal read.

They also stated redevelopment of the Chadwick’s site must also “protect and respect the existing industrial operation and the future development potential of the Ravensburg site”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme