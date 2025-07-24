Approval given for change of use of Plaza night club to a GYM

PROPOSALS have been approved by South Dublin County Council for the change of use of a bar, restaurant and night club into a gym at the Plaza Hotel.

Applicant SCIF Hotels Limited Partner plans include the change of use of part of the ground floor level (492 sqm) from bar/restaurant to gym.

The plans also include the change of use of the basement floor level (618 sqm) from night club to gym and the removal of the mezzanine levels at ground and basement floor levels.