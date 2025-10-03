Arsenal agree deal for Rovers star Victor

Shamrock Rovers have today confirmed the transfer of young star Victor Ozhianvuna to Arsenal for a fee reportedly believed to be around the €2 million mark making him the most expensive player signed from a League of Ireland team, breaking the record previously set by Mason Melia when his move to Tottenham Hotspur was announced earlier this year.

Victor will remain with Shamrock Rovers until the age of 18 and then make the move to north London in January 2027.

Ozhianvuna has been with Shamrock Rovers since the age of 6, growing up within the club’s Academy and this transfer is a reflection on the player as well as the academy of Shamrock Rovers.

Born 10 January 2009, Ozhianvuna began his playing days with Firhouse United but it was at Shamrock Rovers that he excelled having joined the Hoops at the age of six.

Playing on the same team as Joel McPhail, Brody Collins, and a host of very talented young players, Ozhianvuna stood out playing up front and all across the middle of the park.

He was on the team that pulled off a remarkable SFAI Cup double success in 2022 in both the Under 13 and Under 14 competitions in the same season.

The team was managed by Graham Barrett.

Ozhianvuna has displayed an array of gifted talents on the pitch over the years. He played his first international game for the Republic of Ireland at Under 15 level in November 2023 against Greece in a tournament in Serbia.

Victor has a total of 14 appearances for Ireland to date.

Turning 16 in January of this year he made his debut for the Hoops’ first team against Bohemians in the opening league game of the season at Aviva Stadium.

He has featured with the first team on a regular basis throughout the season since.

His most notable moment being in the FAI Cup scoring a fantastic volley against Wexford at Tallaght Stadium.

Victor also made his European competition debut when he was introduced as a substitute in the home leg of the UEFA Conference League Play-off game against Molde.