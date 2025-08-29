Search
Aspring young writer Chloe tops in competition
Chloe Kilmurray from Cloverhill Library Contest Winner

Ellen Gough August 29, 2025

An aspiring young writer has been named the winner of Ballyfermot Library’s summer writing competition.

The competition was held as part of the Summer Stars, the free national reading programme for children that takes place in all public libraries and online from June until the end of August 2025.

