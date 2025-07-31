Athletes selected for U20 European C’ships

Three Tallaght AC athletes have been selected to represent Ireland at the European U20 T&F Championships in Finland between August 7 and August 10.

Cormac Dixon has been selected for both the 3000m and 5000m after achieving the standards for both distances a few times in recent months, but with only a few days separating the two events, he will decide the event he will contest in the next few days.

He has shown he is in very good form recently when setting a new personal best time of 3:43.27 for the 1500m, knocking 3 seconds of his previous best time at the British Milers Club Gold Meet in Watford last Wednesday evening.

Dubem Amah has been selected to compete in the 200m and 4X100m relay after his performances at the recent National U20 and juvenile Championships that were held in Tullamore in the past few weeks.

Uche Disu is another of the club athletes who has been selected as a Non travelling reserve for the U20 4X100m relay, but she will be ready to take her place should any of the squad members drop out.

There was more good news for the club at the National Masters T&F Championships in Tullamore last Saturday where Sarah Doyle won both the F35 100m and 200m titles with times of 13.70 and 27.72 seconds.

There will be lots of interest for the club at the National Senior T&F Championships scheduled for Morton Stadium, Santry this weekend, where Israel Olatunde, Joseph Ojewumi, Joseph Finnegan Murphy, and Uche Disu will contest the 100m, while Dubem Amah, Gilbert Kaleta, Uche Disu and Nadislane Kabongo will contest the 200m, and Margaret Hayden will be aiming to top the podium in the hammer contest.