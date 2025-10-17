Ballyboden are one step away from county title

BALLYBODEN take on Na Fianna in the final of the Senior One Football Championship this weekend in Parnell Park, reports Michael Howley.

This final is one that many would not have expected at the start of the championship, except for maybe the teams themselves. Kilmacud Crokes and reigning All Ireland champions Cuala were two favourites headed into the competition with both being dumped out at the semi final stage.

Boden however were confident even heading into the championship. Manager Eamon O Reilly stated in June that Boden’s chief concern this year was the championship and that the squad felt like they had enough to go all the way. They had just won the Division 1 league title off the back of a close game against Ballymun Kickhams and confidence was riding high.

Boden finished on top in their group after a comprehensive three wins on the bounce.

They were paired up against Castleknock in a quarter final which was a low scoring but close affair as they managed a three point win over a team that included multiple All Ireland winner and Dublin stalwart Ciaran Kilkenny.

They followed that up with a hugely impressive performance against All Ireland champions Cuala with Daire Sweeney playing an absolutely pivotal role netting two goals in the semi final along with scores throughout the game.

Other players for Boden have consistently performed throughout the championship and played a key role in getting them to a county final, these include Ryan O’Dwyer, James Madden, Ryan Basquel and Colm Basquel to name a small selection.

Interestingly the first game of the championship for both teams was against each other as they were in the same group.

Ballyboden St Endas came on top on that occasion and would pick up a comprehensive win. Still much has changed since then and with Na Fianna’s recent performance against Kilmacud Crokes they have shown that they are more than capable of coming up against top level opposition.