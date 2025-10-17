Search
Ballyboden are one step away from county title
Ballyboden St Enda’s players celebrate their semi-final victory over Cuala. Photo by Paul Barrett

Ballyboden are one step away from county title

Michael HowleyOctober 17, 2025 11:38 am

BALLYBODEN take on Na Fianna in the final of the Senior One Football  Championship this weekend in Parnell Park, reports Michael Howley.

This final is one that many would not have expected at the start of the championship, except for maybe the teams themselves. Kilmacud Crokes and reigning All Ireland champions Cuala were two favourites headed into the competition with both being dumped out at the semi final stage.

Boden however were confident even heading into the championship. Manager Eamon O Reilly stated in June that Boden’s chief concern this year was the championship and that the squad felt like they had enough to go all the way. They had just won the Division 1 league title off the back of a close game against Ballymun Kickhams and confidence was riding high.

Boden finished on top in their group after a comprehensive three wins on the bounce.

They were paired up against Castleknock in a quarter final which was a low scoring but close affair as they managed a three point win over a team that included multiple All Ireland winner and Dublin stalwart Ciaran Kilkenny.

They followed that up with a hugely impressive performance against All Ireland champions Cuala with Daire Sweeney playing an absolutely pivotal role netting two goals in the semi final along with scores throughout the game.

Other players for Boden have consistently performed throughout the championship and played a key role in getting them to a county final, these include Ryan O’Dwyer, James Madden, Ryan Basquel and Colm Basquel to name a small selection.

Interestingly the first game of the championship for both teams was against each other as they were in the same group.

Ballyboden St Endas came on top on that occasion and would pick up a comprehensive win. Still much has changed since then and with Na Fianna’s recent performance against Kilmacud Crokes they have shown that they are more than capable of coming up against top level opposition.

Read More


Sean delighted with €15k award for street leagues

Sport

FOUNDED by Clondalkin man Sean Kavanagh, Irish Homeless Street Leagues has been awarded €15,000 by UEFA due to the continuous work performed...

Ellen makes a splash with two medals at World Cup

Sport

TEMPLEOGUE swimmer Ellen Walshe won two medals last weekend at the first leg of the Aquatics World Cup held in Indiana. The...

Liffey Descent ‘it’s a very challenging race’

Sport

ONGOING since 1959, The Liffey Descent will once again be going ahead this weekend with participants set to embark on this Saturday...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST