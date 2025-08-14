Ballyboden inflict heavy defeat on Na Fianna

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s managed to inflict a heavy defeat on Na Fianna over the weekend in the first game of their Senior Football Championship at Parnell Park last Friday night.

The game would finish 4-23 to 3-09. Boden found themselves in control from the get-go in a game where they would end up winning by a resounding 17 points.

Boden would have a trio of goalscorers in the first half with Darren O’Reilly, Daire Sweeney and James Holland all managing to find the back of the net.

Brian O’Leary would keep Na Fianna in the tie scoring two goals himself but ultimately the lead was plain to see even at halftime as Ballyboden St Enda’s led Na Fianna 3-15 to 2-03.

The second half would pick up where the first left off and any remote chance of a comeback was ended by Ryan O’Dwyer who scored Boden’s fourth goal of the game in the 43rd minute.

It wasn’t just in terms of goal scoring where Na Fianna were outmatched, Boden cosnsistently kicked scores over the bar with Colm Basquel being perhaps their most effective player in regard to this.

The intercounty star has recovered from an injury received playing for the Dubs against Armagh which kept him out for most of the All Ireland and appears to be back on his best form, kicking an impressive 0-7 on Friday.

Dublin were a team last year criticised for not adapting to the new rules, with a lack of two pointers in particular being highlighted by many, Basquel’s performance may be a sign of brighter days to come in the capital as six of his seven points were the result of a red flag being raised.

The aforementioned Ryan O’Dwyer and Daire Sweeney were Boden’s other main attacking outlets throughout the game, managing to put away six and five points respectively alongside both men’s goals. Intercounty player Ross McGarry contributed with two scores of his own with a whole host of other players getting on the scoresheet to ensure a decisive win for Ballyboden.

Their next game isn’t for another two weeks as they prepare to take on local rivals Ballinteer St John’s in Parnell Park on August 23.