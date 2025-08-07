Ballyboden St Enda’s to play Na Fianna at Parnell Park in Senior Ch’ship

Former Dublin player James McCarthy battles for possession during Ballyboden’s clash with Balymun Photo John Kirwan

THE Dublin Senior Club football championship is kicking off this coming weekend with several teams from South West Dublin taking part.

Group 1 of the Senior 1 champion-ship will see Ballyboden St Enda’s take on Na Fianna at Parnell Park this Friday evening.

Ballyboden are coming off a victorious league campaign which saw them finish three points ahead of Na Fianna who ended up in second place.

St Enda’s will take solace in that they defeated Na Fianna decisively in their league campaign but will be well aware of the challenge that awaits them.

The likes of Ross McGarry and the Basquel brothers will likely play a big role in Boden’s championship campaign.

In an interview last month Eamon O’Reilly, Ballyboden manager, spoke about how his side weren’t overlooking anyone coming into the championship campaign.

Group 2 of the Senior 1 champion-ship sees Templogue Synge Street take part in a group with Ballymun Kickhams, Whitehall Colmcille and Castleknock. Templeogue will have an upwards battle on their hands as they play Ballymun Kickhams this Friday evening in Parnell Park at 6.45pm.

They will be hoping for big performances from the likes of Niall Scully and Lorcan O’Dell.

Group 3 will see Lucan Sarsfields and Thomas Davis in a group along with Cuala and Raheny.

While Sarsfields and Davis finished relatively close to each other in Division 1, Lucan in ninth and Davis in thirteenth, it will be Thomas Davis who will be more confident heading into their clash this Saturday at O’Toole Park.

The two teams played each other a month ago in the final league game of the campaign where Thomas Davis scored a resounding win over Sarsfields by 5-17 to 0-08 at Kiltipper Road.

In Group 4, St Jude’s will take part in a group alongside Kilmacud Crokes, Clontarf and St Sylvester’s. Their first game will be against Sylvester’s in Balgriffin at 7pm this Saturday evening.