Ballyer and Dublin Bus play out a draw

Echo StaffFebruary 20, 2025 3:00 pm

DUBLIN Bus and Ballyfermot United played out a 3-3 draw in Leinster Senior Division One A at the CIE Works at the weekend.

In what is best described a s a game of two halves, Dublin Bus went in 3-1 to the good at the break and looked in the driving seat.

Dylan Morre was on the scoresheet for Dublin Bus while Fayo Adeogun broke through twice before the break to see them, enjoy a good lead.

However, Ballyfermot pulled a goal back before the break to give them a big boost when Graham Reilly guided the ball to the Dublin Bus net.

The second half was end to end action before substitute Thomas Powell slipped past his marker to fire the ball to the back of the net.

Ballyfermot were on a high at this stage and with eight minutes on the clock Dylan Nolan found a way through to score the equaliser.

Ballyfermot United came from behind at half time to get a draw

Both sides went for it in the closing minutes but the teams will be satisfied to earn a share of the spoils.

Ballyer could have nicked it at the end but were denied a winner while keeper Mickey Quinn impressed for United.

Ballyfermot have a big game this weekend when they take on close rivals Cherry Orchard.

