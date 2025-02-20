Massive games for Ireland – Keenan

IRELAND senior men’s head coach Mark Keenan has finalised a squad of 12 players that will compete in two crucial FIBA Basketball World Cup European Pre-Qualifiers against Switzerland and Azerbaijan on Thursday, February 19 and Sunday February 23.

Sean Jenkins returns to the roster after missing November’s wins against Kosovo and Azerbaijan.

The Griffith College Éanna star is set to earn another cap against Switzerland on Thursday night.

Ireland’s leading scorer in FIBABasketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifying Taiwo Badmus misses out on the second window in succession through injury.

The Valur Reykjavik forward is joined on the injury list by Aidan Igiehon who is a member of Clondalkin club Joels Dublin Lions.

Speaking about his squad, Ireland head coach Mark Keenan is looking forward to continuing the momentum of November this week: “These final two games in the group stages are massive games for us, as the previous two were in November o keep our qualifying chances alive.

“We know now we can perform under that extreme pressure.

“We have put the best team together that we possibly can given the fact that we have some injury casualties.”

“Kyle Hosford comes back into the international scene after some great performances in the Super League for his club UCC Demons.

“We will need all his experience along with big performances from all our players to get over the line and qualify from the group.

“All focus is now on our first game against Switzerland.

“They have been consistently good during this campaign and we will have to be at our best in order to beat them.”

The top team in Group A, Group B and Group C, along with the best ranked, second placed team from the three groups combined, will advance to the second phase of qualifying at the end of this window.

Should Ireland finish in second place, results against the bottom placed team in the group will be nullified to determine cross group standings, as Group B and Group C only have three teams competing.