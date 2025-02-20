Three Rock contest EuroHockey challenge after national success

Three Rock Rovers retained their Irish National Indoor Trophy against Corinthian in the final

THREE Rock Rovers retained their Irish National Indoor Trophy last week when they edged out Corinthian 4-3 in the final.

This was their 13th Irish title since 2007 and their fourth successive win.

Three Rock is predominantly an outdoor hockey club that took up indoor hockey to try a different game format and learn new skill sets while combining a competitive but fun-filled approach.

The result has been a domination of their National Championship since 2008, winning the title eleven times and representing Irish Hockey in European competition ten times.

The team is rebuilding after the disappointing relegation from the Trophy in Plzeň last February.

It is composed of some veteran stalwarts: two players, Ross Canning and Jody Hosking have represented the club indoor team consistently since 2011 and 2012 respectively; picking up 26 European Club caps each.

Shane Davey, aged 46 is their veteran goalkeeper who played in the club’s first foray into European Hockey in 2009, in Cambrai, France.

Alastair Haughton made his first Challenge 1 appearance in Budapest, in 2013.

There are three debutants Matteo Romoli, Evan Jennings and Rex Dunlop.

The team now travel to Puconci, Slovenia this weekend for the latest in their European exploits, taking in the seven-team EuroHockey Club Challenge.

The event is the third tier of European hockey and features the national champions from six other countries, namely: Western Wildcats (Scotland), Cardiff & Met (Wales), HK Triglav Predanovci (Slovenia), SLF Mesaicos (Sweden), Slagelse (Denmark) and HP Valchisone ASD (Italy).