Katie to lead Ireland out in Tallaght Stadium

KILNAMANAGH’S Katie McCabe will lead Ireland out on Friday evening in Tallaght Stadium for the 2025 UEFA Nations League encounter against Türkiye in their opening Group 2 in League B.

Carla Ward has confirmed her first Ireland Women’s National Team squad as they prepare to get their 2025 UEFA Nations League campaign underway.

Included in the squad are former Cherry Orchard player Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United) and former Shamrock Rovers player Abbie Larkin who plays with Crystal Palace.

Striker Amber Barrett who previously played with Peamount United and now plays with Standard Liege is also in the squad.

After the match on Friday, Ireland will travel to Koper to face Slovenia on Tuesday.

These will be the first set of six games, with Greece also in Group 2, as the girls in green aim to seal top spot and qualification to League A ahead of the qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ward was unable to call on the quintet of Louise Quinn from Blessington, former Peamount player Tara O’Hanlon, Lily Agg, Jamie Finn and Jess Ziu, while Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell recently retired from international football.

There will be some new faces amongst the coaching staff with former Crumlin United player Alan Mahon (Assistant Head Coach) and Amber Whiteley (Assistant Coach) joining Emma Byrne (Goalkeeping Coach) and Ivi Casagrande (Performance Coach) in supporting Ward.

Another big crowd is expected in Tallaght with already 7,000 tickets snapped up for the Türkiye game.