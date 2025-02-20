Join Our Team! The Echo Newspaper seeks two passionate Full-Time Journalists

The Echo Newspaper is looking to hire two passionate Full-Time Journalists to help shape the future of Local News!”

1. Court Reporter

The court reporter will preferably have experience reporting on the district court.

They will also be required to work as part of a newsroom team and on their own initiative with the ability/advantage to work remotely with negotiated terms.

Full-time.

Salary: Negotiable depending on experience

2. Senior Journalist covering local and general news

They will also be required to work as part of a newsroom team and on their own initiative with the ability/advantage to work remotely with negotiated terms.

The successful journalist will be required to work from a lead list provided by the news Editor and also source their own stories.

Full-time/Flexible hours

Salary: Negotiable depending on experience