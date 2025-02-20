Search
Join Our Team! The Echo Newspaper seeks two passionate Full-Time Journalists

Join Our Team! The Echo Newspaper seeks two passionate Full-Time Journalists

Echo StaffFebruary 20, 2025 1:21 pm

Have you always wanted to work in local media?

The Echo Newspaper is looking to hire two passionate Full-Time Journalists to help shape the future of Local News!”

1. Court Reporter

The court reporter will preferably have experience reporting on the district court.

They will also be required to work as part of a newsroom team and on their own initiative with the ability/advantage to work remotely with negotiated terms.

Full-time.

Salary: Negotiable depending on experience

2. Senior Journalist covering local and general news

They will also be required to work as part of a newsroom team and on their own initiative with the ability/advantage to work remotely with negotiated terms.

The successful journalist will be required to work from a lead list provided by the news Editor and also source their own stories.

Full-time/Flexible hours

Salary: Negotiable depending on experience

If you think you have what it takes and want to work with the No.1 local print and online media platform in Dublin, email the newsroom on: news@echo.ie by Friday March 7, 2025

Read More


Microsoft fund of €100,000 to help local community projects

Business

MICROSOFT is unveiling a new €100,000 fund to support individuals, community groups, schools and non-profits that want to deliver impactful community projects...

Electric vehicle charging station planned for Belgard Retail Park

Business

PLANS for an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Belgard Retail Park have been lodged with South Dublin County Council. Source EV...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST